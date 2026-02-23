HCA Florida Healthcare celebrates new freestanding ER in St. Augustine

HCA Florida Healthcare will celebrate with a ribbon cutting to officially open its new HCA Florida St. Augustine Emergency located at 1780 Woodlawn Road, St. Augustine, FL 32277, at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 23, 2026. Invited St. Johns community leaders will be offered tours of the new freestanding ER located conveniently Northeast of Publix in the Shoppes of Mission Trace off State Road 16 and Woodlawn Road.

“Our expansion into the St. Augustine area with our new freestanding emergency room will significantly enhance access to emergency care for patients in the community,” said Reed Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. “As part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in Florida, this facility will connect St. Augustine residents to an extensive network of statewide healthcare resources. Our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare continues to drive our efforts to serve communities like St. Augustine.”

The new ER sits on two acres of land with a facility space of 10, 860 square feet. The property was purchased in April 2023 for $3.7 million with construction costing approximately $14.8 million.

The new HCA Florida St. Augustine ER will provide:

Emergency care services

10 private rooms

One Trauma Bay

Minimally invasive diagnostics

CT scan



Ultrasound



X-ray

Board-certified emergency physicians

Emergency room nurses

Easy access to parking

24-7 availability

“By providing an Emergency Room in St. Augustine, we are responding to the needs of St. Johns County residents,” said Shilpa Amin, MD, Director of Emergency Services for HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. “Our commitment is to bring our high level ofhealthcareexpertise and compassionate care closer to home. We are meeting residents where they are, ensuring that when emergencies happen, they have access to the best possible care right in their own backyard.”

