‘He got away:’ Man recovering after being robbed, kidnapped, and pistol whipped

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A local man is recovering from being robbed, pistol-whipped, and tied up with zip ties in the back of a car.

Police said the suspects then took him on a high-speed chase. The victim finally escaped and hopped out at Southeast Georgia Health Hospital in Brunswick.

Only Action News Jax has dash camera video of the chase. The footage is from a driver who witnessed the high-speed chase Sunday on Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Avenue.

The Brunswick Police Department told Action News Jax this is connected to a robbery/kidnapping that happened on Saturday.

The police report says the victim was meeting a woman at her house on Maple Road when another man answered the door and pistol-whipped him.

The victim was then tied up with zip ties, beaten, and robbed of over $5,000 from his wallet and Cash App account while inside the house, according to the report.

Police said the woman and man then invited a third suspect in on the attack, who told the victim, “You’re not going to live from this.” The woman suggested, “They can shoot him up with Fentanyl.”

The victim was later placed in the backseat of his car tied up. But police said the tied-up man somehow escaped his kidnappers by jumping out of the moving car and taking shelter at the Maternity Center at Southeast Georgia Health.

“I probably would have done the same as him if I felt like I was going to die,” Neighbor Damion Morris said.

Neighbors who live on Maple Road shared their thoughts about this case.

“I heard there was a man that got beat up because his girlfriend wanted the money he had, and he wouldn’t give it to her,” Neighbor Ann Flower said.

Morris said there’s one thing that shocks him the most about the victim.

“That he got away,” Morris said.

Police said the three suspects, one female and two males, are still on the run. They did recover the stolen vehicle, which they found abandoned.

If you have any information about his case, you’re asked to contact the Brunswick Police Department.

