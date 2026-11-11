‘He loved everybody’: Community remembers Raines High School principal Vincent Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tributes are pouring in across the Duval County community for Raines High School Principal Vincent Hall following his death, which was announced by Duval County Public Schools. Hall devoted nearly 30 years of service to the school district in roles spanning from classroom instruction to school leadership.

A graduate of Raines High School, Hall returned to lead his alma mater as principal after serving at several district campuses. Under his leadership, Raines earned a “B” grade for the first time in school history. Duval County Public Schools recognized his achievements by naming him Principal of the Year in 2024.

Hall’s career with Duval County Public Schools spanned nearly three decades. He began his work in the district as an English teacher at Wolfson High School. He later moved into administrative positions, working as an administrator at First Coast High School and Joseph Stilwell Middle School before returning to Raines High School to serve as principal.

Former students and friends described feeling devastated by his death yet inspired by his life. Isaac Culver, a 2022 graduate of Raines High School, remembered Hall’s deep commitment to the student body. “Hearing that he passed, it was very heartfelt for me,” Culver said. “Mr. Hall had a good heart. Like, out of everything. His heart was at the forefront of everything he did, and I know it to be true.” Culver added that Hall’s love for students was beyond remarkable.

Terrance Pickett, a childhood friend who has known Hall since middle school, spoke about Hall’s ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life. “He loved everybody. No matter age, creed, color, culture, ethnicity - he loved everybody,” Pickett said.

Pickett expressed hope that Hall’s legacy would encourage people across the community to find common ground. “I think it’s time for us to come together as a people and take someone like a Vincent who was able to cross every aisle,” Pickett said. “Stop fighting over politics and focus on what really matters.”

Hall’s family has not released his cause of death. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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