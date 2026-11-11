Minivan crashes into people outside Los Angeles metro station, killing 3

LOS ANGELES — A minivan crashed into people outside a metro station in Los Angeles during rush hour Tuesday, killing three and critically injuring the driver and at least two others, authorities said.

The vehicle ended up under a food vendor’s tent after crashing at a busy intersection just before 6 p.m. in the North Hollywood neighborhood.

The driver, who is in his 60s, was taken out of the vehicle and was able to talk but appeared in shock, Los Angeles Police Capt. Warner Castillo said, adding that officials were not immediately able to determine the cause.

“We don’t know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident,” Castillo said at a news conference.

Investigators will go through video of the crash frame by frame, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

“It will be probably a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here,” he said.

The minivan was on the sidewalk surrounded by debris Tuesday night with its driver's side door left open and an air bag deployed. Fire engines and emergency crews worked nearby as a helicopter flew overhead.

Luis Luna-Guzman was working at a burger stand nearby when he heard a loud boom and saw people on the ground along with food and cups. People nearby started running toward the crash.

As he moved closer, he found an injured woman lying near the bike racks, her face, arms and legs bloody, he said, recalling her eyes were closed as she moaned in pain.

“I told her, ‘Don’t move, help is coming,’” Luna-Guzman said, adding that he saw a woman's body nearby, while another woman was lying unmoving on the stairs leading to the station.

Mayor Karen Bass said the victims included street vendors and pedestrians.

“I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted,” Bass said in a post on X.

Adrin Nazarian, a Los Angeles City Council member whose district includes North Hollywood, described the area as a close-knit community where there is always commotion and activity.

“This is a constantly very active place, so it’s extremely concerning when you hear something like this happen,” he said.

One entrance to the metro remained closed Tuesday night, but otherwise the property wasn't impacted and the stations for the bus and subway were open, according to Jose Ubaldo, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

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Golden reported from Seattle.

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