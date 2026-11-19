JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a man shot and killed by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer during a mental health episode has filed a lawsuit against that officer and the city.

Action News Jax first told you last August when Brian Gillis was killed after his mother called 911 in an attempt to Baker Act him. The State Attorney’s Office has been investigating the case for almost a year and a half.

“There should have been swift accountability, and there hasn’t been any accountability yet, let alone swift,” said Andrew Hale, one of two attorneys representing Gissentanner.

Officers responded to East 25th and Buckman Street during on the morning of August 13, 2025, after Gissentanner told dispatchers that her son had started a fire on a neighbor’s house. She informed officials that he was an undiagnosed schizophrenic who had been Baker Acted twice before.

A mental health professional accompanied JSO on the call.

“He’s mentally ill,” she says in the 911 call. “He won’t go to the doctor, but he’s schizophrenic.”

Luckily, the fire was small and was put out before significant damage was done, but officers say they couldn’t locate Gillis for over an hour and a half.

Body camera footage shows the moments Officer Caleb Bumgarner spotted Gillis walking along the sidewalk.

In the footage, Bumgarner can be heard saying, “Brian, come here, you’re going to get dog bit.” He then pulls out his taser, before Gillis is seen holding up a knife and shouting, “get back, get back!”

JSO says that’s when Bumgarner pulled out his gun and shot Gillis multiple times. Gissentanner’s attorney says he was shot six times.

“They’re trained to, when they know somebody’s suffering from a mental illness, talk to the person in a calm, empathetic voice,” said Jason Marx, another one of Gissentanner’s attorneys. “There was no need to confront Brian when he’s walking on a sidewalk.”

“That officer should have called for the therapist, and that therapist would’ve hopefully talked Brian into voluntarily coming into the car.”

Hale echoed this.

“The first thing he says is, ‘You’re going to get dog bit,’ to a guy who’s got a mental health crisis,” Hale said.

Marx and Hale say Gillis’ primary symptom was paranoia.

“Fear of others, fear of police, fear of his own family members,” Marx said. “His mother shared with me that at times, he actually feared his own mother.”

But they say the crucial moment in this case was when Bumgarner decided to put away his taser, and pursue lethal force.

“To shoot somebody, you have to have an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm,” Hale said. “There was substantial distance.. Brian is running away from him.”

“There was absolutely no reason to shoot him, and he shot him six times.”

The attorneys argue there was no imminent threat to the officer.

“He did not run at the officer with a knife, he did not come at the officer and try to stab the officer,” Marx said.

In a press briefing held the day of the shooting, JSO argued differently, saying that the officer was “well within the reactionary gap.”

JSO Chief Alan Parker said:

“The guy confronts him, points a knife at him two times, saying, ‘get back, get back,’” JSO Chief Alan Parker said. “That’s a lethal encounter. At that point, he goes to lethal force.”

Hale told Action News Jax that he cannot stress enough how “egregious” this case is.

“To shoot somebody running away in the back.. there was no sense that Brian was a person,” Hale said. “We have to hold people accountable for their conduct. We cannot turn a blind eye.”

The civil attorneys say they had a similar case in Chicago back in 2014. They say that case ended with the officer being charged with first-degree murder the same day the body camera footage was released.

“This is a very cut-and-dry case, and to think that this has been pending for over a year really, really raises a lot of red flags in my mind,” Hale said.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO, which said it cannot comment on pending litigation. We also reached out to the State Attorney’s Office but have not yet received a response.

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