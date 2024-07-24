Heavy inland storms for some neighborhoods in the greater Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking lightning in the Jacksonville area ahead of Wednesday evening storms.

Here’s what you can expect:

Heavy storms this evening mainly west of Interstate 95 before drifting eastward while weakening later in the evening.

Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall with the strongest storms, which will move northward allowing for bands of storms to “train” over some areas, resulting in localized flooding where as much as 2-3″ of rain could fall within an hour or so.

A few inland storms Thursday in what should be the 35th straight day at or above 90 degrees in Jacksonville.

Afternoon storms will increase in coverage Friday into Saturday.

