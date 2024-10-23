Heavy police presence expected in downtown St. Augustine as police search for stabbing suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine police posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning warning people downtown to expect a heavy police presence as officers search for a woman they said is involved in a stabbing. Police said the woman was last seen riding a black bicycle wearing an orange long sleeve top, tie dye pants, and a black backpack.

The Facebook post had what appeared to be a booking photo of the woman, but no name was giving. The post also contained surveillance photos. No details were given about the stabbing.

Expect a heavy police presence downtown St. Augustine. Law enforcement is looking for a light skin black female... Posted by St. Augustine Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

