Heavy rain and lightning turn many fans away from Monster Jam show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monster Jam is a one-of-a-kind show and brought thousands of people to EverBank Stadium - while many enjoyed the tricks - heavy rain and lighting put a damper on others and drove some people away.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lightning strikes delayed Monster Jam for nearly two hours - putting a hold on the stunts - and drove people out of EverBank Stadium

Fan said, “We thought about not coming or looking at the radar, but probably should have listened to that announcement.”

Fan said, “It’s really sad. You know, we got to go. This is disappointing. It’s Florida weather.”

Many fans that were inside the stadium were waiting for over an hour just to hear this announcement.

Despite the rough weather - crowds of people still showed up to watch these 12-thousand-pound trucks show off their skills

Fan said, “He loves the monster trucks. He’s all about trucks.”

“We got the car and said we might as well. I’m already wet.”

Many fans were excited as the event finally started at 9:00 pm.

Fans who left told me they hoped they could get a refund.

I brought that concern to the officials at this event, and they said the promoter would handle that process. we’re still working to learn how exactly that process works.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.