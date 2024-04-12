Help find Camden County teen missing since Tuesday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Deputies and Kingsland Police need the community’s help finding a missing teen girl.

Avery Kus is 16 years old, 5-feet-3- to 5-feet-4 inches tall, has brown hair, and weighs around 87 pounds. She was last seen walking near Colony Pines wearing a pair of ripped jeans with a red tube top, and possibly a jacket.

She was reported missing on Tue., April 9, at around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search to locate Avery.

If anyone has seen her or might have information on her location you are asked to call the non-emergency number at 912-729-1442 and ask to speak to a Kingsland Officer. If she’s found in an emergency situation please dial 9-1-1.

