Here’s how much money it takes to live comfortably in Florida, Georgia in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new study found that living comfortably in Florida and Georgia requires a mid-range salary.

Smart Asset ranked all 50 states by the highest annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably. The company used the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends spending 50% of your budget on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants and 20% toward savings or paying off debt.

The organization then compared that to the cost of living in each state based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

The study found that people living in Florida or Georgia need mid-range salaries to live comfortably.

Georgia ranked #15 most expensive state to live in overall. The hourly wage needed for a single adult is $46.58 and the salary wage is $96,886 a year.

However, Georgia drops to #27 for the income required for a family. The income needed for 2 working adults raising 2 children is $212,826 a year.

On the other hand, Florida ranked #22 most expensive state to live in overall. Single adults in Florida must make either $44.86 per hour or $93,309 a year on salary.

Florida drops to #33 for the income required for a family. The income needed for 2 working adults raising 2 children is $209,082 a year.

