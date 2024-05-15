Here’s the schedule of Jacksonville’s ‘Stadium of the Future’ community huddles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville sent out an updated schedule for the “Stadium of the Future” Community Huddles.

The first one takes place Wednesday night at Mandarin High School.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, and the city’s lead negotiator Mike Weinstein will give presentations at the meeting.

Deegan, Lamping, and Weinstein first presented the deal to the City Council on Tuesday night.

Members are invited to ask questions about the deal at each community huddle. Here are the following dates, times, and locations for the huddles:

Mandarin High School, 4831 Greenland Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32258, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32208, Thursday, May 16, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach, FL 32266, Monday, May 20, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sandalwood High School, 2750 John Promenade Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Westside High School, 5530 Firestone Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32244, Thursday, May 30, 2024, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

