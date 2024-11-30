Here’s why flags are at half-staff in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff on Saturday. Kemp’s executive order to fly the flags at half-staff is in honor of Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson who died recently at 59 after a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Before working as the head of the Georgia Department of Labor, beginning in January 2023, Thompson was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and served 10 years in the Georgia State Senate.

Bruce Thompson, Georgia Department of Labor

