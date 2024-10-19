‘He’s highly dangerous’: Glynn County Police seek 29-year-old Derek Davis for multiple crimes

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Police are looking for the armed and dangerous suspect in Glynn County. They said Derek Davis is wanted for two separate violent kidnappings and now he’s a person of interest in a murder.

“He is definitely Glynn County’s most wanted right now,” Glynn County Sergeant Heather Savage said.

The Glynn County Police Department said this is the man whom residents should be on high alert for. Derek Davis has been on the run from police for months now.

Police said he is highly dangerous because of all the crimes he got away with.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We have murder, kidnapping, multiple stolen vehicles, and numerous fleeing from law enforcement, Sergeant Savage said.

Glynn County Sergeant Heather Savage said he is now considered a primary person of interest in a murder that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Savage shared dash cam footage from a driver that captured Davis driving dangerously in a stolen Dodge Charger- that he took from a man he kidnapped back in August.

“It shows him going to speed over 120 mph through a very busy intersection. He is not showing care in the world for anyone else that was there in the intersection.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax reported on that case- police say he kidnapped, pistol whipped, and ziptied the owner of that car before taking it.

That isn’t the only kidnapping he’s accused of - Sergeant Savage said he abducted a woman and nearly beat her to death.

In all this time, she said Davis has managed to evade law enforcement not once, but eight separate times.

“This goes from attempted traffic stops to fleeing on foot.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Every time that he runs for the police, he is not only putting himself in jeopardy but also all the citizens here in our community. So he is definitely Glynn County’s most wanted man right now,” Sergeant Savage said.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any information related to Davis. The last confirmed sighting of him was at a residence on Magnolia Avenue on Thursday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.