‘High cost to residents:’ Curbside recycling in Clay County to end in October

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living in Clay County will be seeing a change in one of their staple services.

County commissioners voted on an agreement that will automate garbage services but will end curbside recycling on Oct. 1, 2024.

FCC Environmental Services will take over garbage and recycling services as the county said it provided the “best proposal and will be the new hauler providing curbside service in Clay County.” Waste Management is the current recycling and trash pickup company.

The decision to end curbside recycling was made based on the increased cost.

“In a decision that was based upon excessive and unprecedented cost increases to our residents, curbside recycling will no longer be available under this new agreement,” the county said in a statement.

Action News Jax told you in December when Clay County announced the recycling program wouldn’t accept glass.

Residents will still be able to curbside recycle until the current contract with Waste Management ends on Sept. 30, 2024.

Ultimately, city commissioners believe the current cost of processing recycling items would be too much of a burden on residents.

“Adding curbside recycling would have increased the cost to residents now, and potentially significantly more over the ten-year contract,” Clay County said. “Commissioners acknowledged only about one-third of Clay residents recycle, but the cost increase for recycling would be paid by all.”

According to the county, residents can expect the following from the new service:

Garbage pickup once a week.

Residents will get a 95-gallon wheeled cart with an attached lid.

Yard trash pickup once a week.

Bulk item pickup once a month.

Additional services to accommodate large amounts of trash or assistance to residents who can’t bring their cart to the curb are available.

Residents will get their carts and more information on the additional services available in September.

Old trash cans can be used for yard trash.

The cost for curbside garbage collection for the year will be $262.00, will go into effect on Oct. 1, and will be included in the November property tax bill.

For more information on garbage and recycling services, visit the Clay County website.

