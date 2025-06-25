Redevelopment plans unveiled for historic Casa Marina Hotel and surrounding blocks

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville-based real estate development firm Corner Lot is planning to make big changes to the historic Casa Marina Hotel and surrounding buildings.

The hotel has been a landmark in the Jacksonville Beach community since its construction in 1925.

Action News Jax told you last week when a local couple reported their wedding reservation at the hotel had been canceled. An email sent to them said that, because of a contract for sale, the venue would not be conducting business starting in 2026.

On Wednesday, Corner Lot revealed to the public that it would be renovating the property.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to honor Jacksonville Beach’s past while thoughtfully investing in its future,” said Andy Allen, CEO of Corner Lot. “The Casa Marina Hotel has been part of this community’s fabric for nearly 100 years. Our goal is to preserve its legacy while enhancing the surrounding area in a way that reflects the energy, character, and potential of Jacksonville Beach.

Corner Lot describes its broader vision for the surrounding blocks as a mix of hositality, residential, retail and dining options to serve both locals and tourists.

As part of that vision, Jacksonville Beach City Council recently approved Corner Lot’s project to transform the Town Center at 6th Avenue North strip mall across the street into a 5-story shopping center. Once complete, it will also have its own parking garage and housing space. Construction for the shopping center hasn’t started yet, but is expected to take about three years.

Corner Lot said it picked local businesses to join the Casa Marina preservation and revitalization team:

Architect: Robbins Design Studio and Bold Line Design

Hospitality Partners: Sage Hospitality and Kelco Hotels

Legal: Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow, PLLC

More details on the phases of development are expected to be released in the coming months, as design and planning efforts progress.

