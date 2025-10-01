Historic investments and public safety expansion included in St. Johns County 2026 budget

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a $1.8 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY2026), marking the County’s first property tax reduction since FY2021. Effective Oct. 1, 2025, the budget allocates $383 million from property tax revenue while making historic investments in public safety, infrastructure, parks, and libraries.

“This year’s budget delivers historic investments and a property tax reduction, with nearly $5 million in additional Fire Rescue funding to support public safety growth,” said Joy Andrews, St. Johns County Administrator. “This is one of the most thoughtful budgets we’ve produced—upholding the Board’s vision by striking the right balance between efficiency and forward-thinking growth. Our department’s leadership and budget office worked closely with me to prioritize projects and services that matter most to our community. And for the first time in our history, we decided to establish a $20 million Emergency Response Fund to strengthen our independence, agility, and ability to protect our residents and ensure we are ready to help the community recover.”

Key Highlights of the FY2026 Budget:

$9.1 million reduction in General Fund property taxes

$4.9 million increase in Fire Rescue funding to strengthen first responder recruitment and retention

$20 million Emergency Response Reserve to enhance hurricane and crisis readiness

Continued construction on the following:

Four new fire stations (with law enforcement presence)



Four new regional parks



One new library branch and two new library hubs

More than $159 million is dedicated to Capital Improvement Projects, including new and expanded roadways, water and wastewater facilities, and critical infrastructure enhancements.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group