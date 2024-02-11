Local

Hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville leaves 4-year-old dead

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

A 4-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Merrill Road in Jacksonville late Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says about 11:00pm near the Arlington area, a light colored sedan changed lanes and ran into an SUV, forcing the SUV off of Merrill Road near Rogero Road according to witnesses. The SUV crashed into a telephone pole. The light-colored sedan fled the scene and has not reported the crash to JSO. A 4-year-old passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information about the light-colored sedan is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a cash reward. The car will likely have damage to the passenger’s side door(s).

April Davis

April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

April Davis is WOKV’s News Director and Morning Co-anchor of Jacksonville’s Morning News on News 104.5. April joined WOKV in 2023 after more than 20 years as a reporter, anchor and manager at TV and radio stations in Alaska, Alabama, the Carolinas, Colorado, and Georgia.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!