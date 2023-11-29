Home Heating and Protection Tips During Cold Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA recommends the following conservation tips as chilly temperatures return to Northeast Florida.
- When adjusting your thermostat, increase the temperature by one degree at a time. Rapid swings in thermostat settings could turn on your system’s auxiliary heating or heat strips, which can be costly to run.
- Set your thermostat to 68 degrees; lower it to 65 degrees at bedtime and 55-60 degrees while you are away for an extended period.
- Consider using space heaters in occupied spaces while turning down the thermostat to avoid the costs of heating your entire home. Keep safety in mind: Never leave a space heater unattended, on while sleeping or close to flammable items. Make sure the space heater has “tip over protection.”
- Consider wearing additional clothing such a comfortable sweater for added insulation when you turn the thermostat cooler.
To protect your property, JEA suggests these tips:
- Drip outside faucets about 5 drips per minute.
- Let water drip slowly from inside faucets.
- If a washing machine is in an unheated room such as a garage, disconnect both the hot and cold water lines. Place both in the drain pipe behind the washing machine. Drip both faucets at about 5 drips per minute.
- Wrap any exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas.
- Know the locations of water shutoff valves and sewer clean-outs.
- If you’re going away for the holidays, shut off water at the water shutoff valve. Leave heating on a low setting and open cabinet doors under sinks.