Hot, drier Thursday & Friday before storms increase again, weak area of low pressure east of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re set to see several bands of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Showers & storms will end this evening then skies will become partly cloudy.

Hot Thursday & Friday with only isolated afternoon storms. Many spots will stay dry as temps. soar into the 90s, feel-like temps. 102-107.

Afternoon showers & storms will increase again over the weekend.

The tropics: weak low pressure is east of Florida & will move slowly northward offshore of Jacksonville through Friday with few local impacts.

THE TROPICS: (1) Beryl remnants bringing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to parts of Pennsylvania and New York. (2) A weak area of low pressure just east of Florida, but only minor development, if any at all as the low drifts northward eventually reaching the Carolinas over the weekend. Minor impacts for Jacksonville.





