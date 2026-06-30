Hotdog Eating Contest kicks off Fourth of July festivities in Jax Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The inaugural Fourth of July Hotdog Eating Contest is scheduled to take place at Friendship Fountain in Jax Park at 6 p.m. on July 4. Twenty participants will compete to be the first to consume five hotdogs, vying for a trophy and a DTJax gift card.

The competition is structured into two heats, each featuring 10 participants. The individual who achieves the fastest overall time across both heats will be declared the winner of this first annual event.

Participants in the contest must be 16 years or older. All competitors are required to sign a waiver before participating.

Contestants are required to check in at Friendship Fountain by 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the event begins. Spots will be offered to individuals onsite if selected participants do not check in by the designated time.

Those interested in participating were instructed to apply online, with selected contestants having been notified by Thursday morning.

To apply, click here.

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