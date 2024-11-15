How to recover your hacked email, or social media account

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are many ways to protect your personal information and data from scammers. But what happens if your email or social media account gets hacked? Here are some quick tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help you recover your email or social media account - click here.

Here are some clues that might indicate someone has hacked your account and changed your passwords.

You can’t log in to your account.

You get a notification about a change to your username or password— but you didn’t make that change.

You get a notification that someone logged into your account from a device you don’t recognize or a location you’re not at.

Your friends or family report getting emails or messages you didn’t send, sometimes with random links or fake pleas for help or money.

