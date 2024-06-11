I-10 multi-million construction project causing frustration for drivers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation launched its $175 million widening project on I-10 Westbound. The goal is to add four additional lanes on I-10. Construction began Sunday, but it’s causing some frustration from drivers.

Hampton Ray, FDOT Community Outreach Manager said, “It takes place at the center of Jacksonville from I-95 all the way to I-295 on I-10.”

Closures and detours are scheduled at multiple interchanges. I-10 West off-ramp to U.S. 17, McDuff Avenue, and Lane Avenue are three of the eight ramps that will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am.

“This project adds two lanes in both directions on I-10,” Ray said. “They are 12-foot lanes and will be added in each direction.”

Many drivers are weighing in on the multi-million-dollar construction. Some are saying they don’t need more lanes; others are asking for the process to speed up.

Byres said, “I’m just ready for the project to be done. I feel like if it was on the other side of time, it would have been complete. Five or six lanes for what it is already congested.”

Thomas added, “I’m used to the city doing one lane at a time, then five years later doing another lane. I like the idea of them doing two now.”

Superior Construction was awarded the $175 million project to widen I-10. They’re expected to have it completed in early 2025.

Florida Highway Patrol told me there have been zero accidents since Sunday when I-10 construction began. They do remind drivers to stay vigilant when on the road.

