I-95 south reopens after motorcycle and JTA bus crash near Emerson

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
I-95 at Emerson Traffic Alert A morning crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-95 at Emerson Street on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. (FL511/FL511)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered critical injuries this morning when he ran into the back of a JTA bus on I-95 south at Emerson.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 SB for several hours during the busy morning commute. All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m. after they had closed around 6:00 a.m., as traffic was diverted onto Emerson Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that after the motorcycle struck the rear of the bus, it slammed into a concrete barrier and flipped onto the highway.

The motorcyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old woman driving the bus was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

