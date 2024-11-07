‘I felt so hopeless:’ Local mother testifies in trial of her child’s babysitter after baby died in hot car

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County mother whose 10-month-old baby died in a hot car last year is speaking out.

Action News Jax told you when Rhonda Jewell, the former babysitter of baby Ariya, was accused of leaving the toddler inside of a 133-degree hot car.

Now, Jewell is facing manslaughter charges.

Brooke Paige, Ariya’s mother, provided an emotional testimony in court on Wednesday.

“I’m so sorry,” Paige said while choking back tears. “She was a very bubbly girl; she would laugh; she was never a bad baby.”

