Local

‘I felt so hopeless:’ Local mother testifies in trial of her child’s babysitter after baby died in hot car

By Annette Gutierrez, Action News Jax

Baby Ariya Ariya was killed after her babysitter, Rhona Jewel, left her in a bot car, according to police.

By Annette Gutierrez, Action News Jax

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County mother whose 10-month-old baby died in a hot car last year is speaking out.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you when Rhonda Jewell, the former babysitter of baby Ariya, was accused of leaving the toddler inside of a 133-degree hot car.

Now, Jewell is facing manslaughter charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Brooke Paige, Ariya’s mother, provided an emotional testimony in court on Wednesday.

“I’m so sorry,” Paige said while choking back tears. “She was a very bubbly girl; she would laugh; she was never a bad baby.”

Hear more of the mother’s testimony on CBS47, FOX30.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!