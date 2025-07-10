‘I hope they get caught’: Pawn shop customer shoots at suspects during armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax spoke with a man who said he witnessed a robbery at a local pawn shop and opened fire on the suspects.

Police said three suspects, all dressed in black and wearing masks, entered the Cash America Pawn on Blanding Boulevard and stole $9,000 in jewelry.

Timothy Williams was inside the store on Saturday when it all happened.

He said he watched those suspects break the glass on the jewelry counter, while another held the store door open.

“My buddy that was there was like ‘oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening,’” said Williams, referring to one of the employees. “And I was like, do you want me to put a stop to this, because they are coming closer to us and I don’t like this.”

Williams said he drew his concealed gun and shouted at the suspects to stop and get out.

“The one guy with the hammer turned to me and raised the hammer and took a step toward me, and I pulled the trigger,” said Williams. “He kind of fell backward, stepped backward into his friend, and the friend dropped the bag that he had.”

Williams said he believed the bullet hit the suspect in the gut, but police did not confirm if anyone was hurt by gunfire.

After that, Williams said the suspects ran out of the store and toward a restaurant next door.

“They dropped something in the doorway and another couple of pieces up between that store and the restaurant next door,” said Williams.

Police said another witness pulled his concealed carry firearm and fired one shot as one of the suspects ran in front of the store.

Williams said he was glad he could put a stop to it.

“I hope they get caught,” said Williams. “If you are going to play stupid games, you are going to win stupid prizes, and somebody won a 22-magnum bullet.”

Action News Jax reached out to Cash America Pawn for a statement on this and any surveillance video they have. We have not heard back.

Police are still looking for those suspects.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

