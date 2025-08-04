‘I just want justice’: Father of Jacksonville man shot, killed by St. Marys police speaks

ST. MARYS, Ga. — An eyewitness captured the moment two officers opened fire while others took cover down the stairs at a Camden County apartment complex late Sunday night.

The St. Marys Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 27-year-old Gregory Peter Paige was shot and killed.

According to the GBI, who is now investigating the officer-involved shooting, St. Marys police got a call from a woman who said Paige was threatening to kill her at Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex.

When they, along with the Camden County Sheriff’s office, arrived at the complex, the GBI says officers made contact with Gregory Paige briefly before shots were fired.

Jermaine Harold is Gregory Paige’s father. He walked Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio through the moment he got a knock on his door from the mother of three of Paige’s children.

“I got a knock on the door anywhere between 11:30 and 12:30 from his kids’ mother, from his twins’ mother telling me the mother of his 6-year-old just called her saying they got into an argument. She called the police, and that the police killed him or, as she said, ‘killed her baby daddy,’” Harold said.

Harold said Paige has four children. Harold quickly drove from Jacksonville to St. Marys, where he was told his son had been transported to a nearby hospital. Once he got to the hospital, doctors told him his son had passed away.

“I definitely broke down so much so I had to step out of the room for a second,” Harold said.

Now, Harold wants answers.

“I just want justice, man,” said Harold. “I don’t know what justice looks like.”

We have reached out to the GBI for a police report and submitted an open records request for it.

However, GBI said the records are not available at this time because testing is not complete.

We also reached out to the St. Marys Police Department asking if those two officers who allegedly shot their firearms are still working in their full capacity, we have not heard back yet.

