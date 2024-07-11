‘I lost my mind:’ How a Jacksonville artist tattooed a 16-year-old without parent permission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A work of art became a permanent frustration for a Jacksonville Beach mother. Her 16-year-old daughter came home with an arm of tattoos without her permission.

“I was full of anger because that’s something you can’t take away,” Aubrien Mills said. “I lost my mind. I couldn’t believe that she came home with an arm full of tattoos without my permission, without my consent. It was crazy.”

Florida state statute prohibits anyone from tattooing the body of a minor without parental consent

“It’s a feeling of loss of control in your house when your kids can go out and do as they please and there’s no repercussions,” Mills said.

Mills filed a complaint with the Duval County Department of Health, which oversees tattooing in the county. She gave officials the tattoo shop’s address on Arlington Expressway, which belongs to “Inked Up,” or previously “Ink Junkies.”

According to the email, the DOH said officials are “currently investigating this matter” and it “may be a case of unlicensed activity.”

The department told Action News Jax neither name is currently licensed to operate. Action News Jax’s Robert Grant paid “Inked Up” a visit to get answers. An employee, who later identified himself as the owner, admitted to giving the 16-year-old a tattoo while unlicensed and said it was a mistake. He took our crew inside off-camera to show he is not currently operational.

“I have to look at that every single day and I’m sure other parents do too. And it’s extremely disappointing that there’s agencies and companies doing that to children,” Mills said.

Action News Jax Investigates found there are 191 licensed tattoo shops in Duval. The Duval Department of Health said there were 10 complaints filed against tattooists last year, and 5 so far this year. But despite Mills’ complaint, the department said it found no violations of underage tattooing.

“Children shouldn’t be allowed to walk into any facility to obtain things that only adults should obtain,” Mills said. “If you see something, say something. It takes a village. We should all speak out on issues like this and issues in our neighborhood.”

Under Florida statute, owners operating an unlicensed tattoo shop could be penalized. The Florida Department of Health said it conducts annual inspections and recommends only getting a tattoo from a licensed artist. You can search shops by clicking here.

