‘I think it was a win for everyone:’ Council approves rezoning for Jacksonville YMCA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After pushback from the community, plans to re-zone a San Jose YMCA into an apartment complex are no more.

When Chrissy Bott learned the “Y” might be turned into affordable housing and later learned it could be re-zoned to bring in 200 or more housing units, she began getting her neighbors together.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We walk together. We know the names of each other’s dogs. We live here very cohesively,” Bott said.

The fear is that a high-rise apartment complex could bring crime to the area and diminish the quality of life.

“Instead of an RMDD designation, which is highest volume of population density and units per acre, we compromised and said we will allow it for residential development,” Bott said. “We want people living here and thriving here, but we felt that those impacts were too high.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Council Land Use and Zoning Committee voted 6-0 to rezone the property from public buildings and facilities to residential medium density-A, which will allow for the property to be turned into single-family homes or townhomes.

“I think it was a win for everyone involved. I think YMCA got part of what they wanted. I think our neighborhood got part of what we wanted,” Bott said “I think city council did the absolute right thing.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.