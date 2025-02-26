‘I wanted to help’: Local student using financial literacy to expand minds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From high school classrooms to community events, 17-year-old Jacksonville native Cameron Marshall is a trailblazer in his own right. He’s authored a book on financial literacy and is combining book and street smarts to empower the next generation of leaders.

Marshall has a message for young people. Success is about more than just surviving; it’s about thriving by making smart decisions and planning for the future.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 17-year-old is a junior at Riverside High and has already made a name for himself as a community servant and author. His passion is financial literacy which is the focus of his book “Street Cents.”

“I wanted to help guide my peers, help guide my peers and reach the ultimate goal of financial freedom,” Marshall said.

Marshall says “Street Cents” is geared for readers from 12 years old to college, with a particular focus on his high school peers. It covers lots of ground including money management, investing, entrepreneurship, marketing, and networking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cameron’s journey into financial literacy began early, mentored by his father, an auto broker, and his uncle, a successful entrepreneur who introduced him to the stock market when he was just eight years old.

Now, he’s sharing the wealth with children and adults alike, using lessons on finance to not only expand bank accounts but also mindsets.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Put yourself in a position today to win tomorrow. So always play a long-term game and you know, just understand that it’s bigger than you. Everything you’re doing right now, even in school, everything you doing represents you, your family, your legacy,” Marshall said.

Cameron is also involved in several school and community organizations including 5000 Role Models, Vystar Academy of Business, Future Business Leaders of America, and is a student representative for DCPS.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.