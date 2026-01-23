Ice cream shop play set poses choking hazard

Around 340 Gagaku branded wooden ice cream toy shop play sets sold by Brandworld.USA on Amazon are being recalled due to risk of serious injury or death.

High-powered magnets may become dislodged and swallowed. High-powered magnets that are swallowed can attract each other while in the digestive system, causing perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

The recalled toy set manufactured in China includes 16 wooden pieces: a cash register, three ice cream cones, six scoops of ice cream, four popsicles, and two cupcakes in varying colors. There is also a plastic credit card, five plastic dollar bills, one plastic menu and a two-level pink display box labeled”ICE-CREAM" on the front, with a black sign on the side3. “GAGAKU” and “Model: KABI-0176 G062401IC" are printed on on a label on the underside of the toy.

Play sets were sold through Amazon from October 2024 through June 2025 between $17 and $30. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone who bought the toy should immediately stop using it and contact Brandworl.USA for a refund. It’s recommended to destroy the toy by writing “RECALLED” with a permanent marker on each piece of the toy, send a photo to Brandworl@gmail.com, and then throw the toy away.

