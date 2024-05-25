Iconic punk band Violent Femmes to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre September 29

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is thrilled to announce that the iconic acoustic punk band Violent Femmes will be performing on Sunday, September 29.

Tickets for this much-anticipated event can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s box office.

Formed in 1981 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Violent Femmes quickly gained attention for their unique acoustic punk sound. Initially influenced by Gene Vincent and the Blue Caps and The Velvet Underground, the band’s early goal was to out-rock every other acoustic act. Their big break came when Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders invited them to open her show after she saw them busking outside her gig. This led to further opportunities, including an opening for Richard Hell in NYC and a rave review in the New York Times, which eventually secured them a record deal.

The band’s self-titled debut album made history by becoming the first album to achieve platinum status eight years after its release. Over the past three decades, Violent Femmes have become a staple at festivals, clubs, and theaters across more than 20 countries. Their influence extends far and wide, impacting artists such as Pink, Keith Urban, The Smiths, and The Pixies. Although they never appeared on MTV’s “Unplugged,” the show was inspired by their raw acoustic style.

Even after more than 40 years, Violent Femmes continues to captivate young audiences, create enduring music, and inspire fans of all ages.

Event Details:

Show: Violent Femmes

Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Ticket Price: $44.00 - $64.00

On Sale: Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Amp’s website. Don’t miss the chance to see this legendary band live in concert!

