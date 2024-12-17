‘I’ll be at the cemetery:’ Local family prepares for first Christmas without murdered son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the holiday season approaches, families across Jacksonville are preparing for festive traditions and cherished moments together. However, for some, this Christmas will be marked by an overwhelming sense of grief and loss.

For one local mother, Ericka Kohn, this will be the first Christmas without her son, Brandon Holcomb, who was tragically shot and killed in September. His death has left a hole in her heart that will make this holiday season anything but festive.

Holcomb, a vibrant young man with big dreams, was shot and killed on Sept. 26 on Eaverson Street in Jacksonville. His death is part of a growing toll of gun violence in the city, and for his family, the loss is still fresh.

His mother is preparing for a Christmas she never imagined she would have to face.

“I’ve just been getting by, by the grace of God, holding on to each other, letting each other know that we will get through this,” Kohn said.

As Kohn decorates her home for the holidays, she faces the painful reality of celebrating Christmas without her son. This year, not only will she be without Brandon, but her birthday—just two days after Christmas—will also be a solemn occasion, as it will be the first one without him by her side.

“There will be no more Christmases for me that I want to celebrate,” Kohn shared through tears. “There will be no more birthdays for me that I want to celebrate.”

While her family will gather at home for the holiday season, Ericka plans to spend time at her son’s grave, a painful but important ritual in honoring his memory.

“Christmas is next week, and I’ll be at the cemetery. My birthday is two days after Christmas, on the 27th, and I’ll be at the cemetery. New Year’s will come in 2025, and I’ll be at the cemetery,” she said.

For families like the Holcombs, the holidays are a reminder of what has been lost to senseless gun violence. Despite the pain, Ericka remains hopeful that justice will be served. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has yet to make any arrests in Brandon’s case, but Kohn continues to advocate for answers.

“I’ve offered $10,000 for anyone with leads to come forward, but since that hasn’t been enough, I’m putting it in God’s hands. It will be solved,” Kohn said.

Jacksonville has seen a rise in gun violence this year, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reporting 57 murders in 2024. The city continues to grapple with the devastating impact of gun-related deaths, and for families like the Holcombs, the pain of losing a loved one is magnified during the holidays.

As Christmas approaches, Kohn’s grief serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by families affected by gun violence. While the season is typically one of joy and togetherness, for many in Jacksonville, it is a time of profound loss, with an empty chair at the table and hearts heavy with sorrow.

