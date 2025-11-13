Imported leaf powder recalled after testing positive for salmonella

Jacksonville, Fla. — Africa Imports issues a voluntary recall for its one kilogram boxes of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder. The recall notice from the company states that the company became aware that some of its products tested positive for salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can lead to more severe conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

The product was sold nationwide through the company’s website africaimports.com. Affected products were packaged in one kilogram boxes labeled “Organic Moringa Leaf Powder”. All product purchased after June 5th are included in the recall.

Customers are asked to stop using the product immediately and dispose of it. Customers are also requested to confirm their disposal by replaying to a recall notification email sent by the company, or by contacting them directly.

Anyone who has further distributed the product is asked to identify their customers and notify them of the recall.

