Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano coming to Jacksonville in February.

Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano Coming to Jacksonville in February (Photo Credit: Jonathon Thorpe)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Sal Vulcano will be performing at the Florida Theatre on February 7 as part of his “Everything’s Fine Tour.”

The Impractical Jokers star recently launched his new standup special “Terrified” for free on YouTube.

Vulcano sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his performance to talk about the success of Impractical Jokers, his new special, and why he released it on YouTube.

Tickets are on sale now and you can watch “Terrified” here.

If you’re confused about the ending of the interview, here’s a clip for context.


