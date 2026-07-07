‘Infrastructure is gonna be huge’: Mayor Deegan outlines budget priorities ahead of address

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is putting finishing touches on her budget address that’ll be presented to City Council on July 20.

In our monthly sit-down, Deegan addresses the prospective millage rate, her emerging relationship with the new City Council President Nick Howland, affordable housing, and the loss of a $1 million parks grant.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group