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‘Infrastructure is gonna be huge’: Mayor Deegan outlines budget priorities ahead of address

By Rich Jones
Mayor Donna Deegan on Jacksonville's Morning News Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan talks with Rich Jones from City Hall on June 1, 2026. Courtesy: Chase Bunker, CMG (Chase Bunker, /Chase Bunker, CMG)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is putting finishing touches on her budget address that’ll be presented to City Council on July 20.

In our monthly sit-down, Deegan addresses the prospective millage rate, her emerging relationship with the new City Council President Nick Howland, affordable housing, and the loss of a $1 million parks grant.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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