‘Infrastructure is gonna be huge’: Mayor Deegan outlines budget priorities ahead of address

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is putting finishing touches on her budget address that’ll be presented to City Council on July 20.
In our monthly sit-down, Deegan addresses the prospective millage rate, her emerging relationship with the new City Council President Nick Howland, affordable housing, and the loss of a $1 million parks grant.
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