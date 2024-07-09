Inmate facing child sexual abuse material charge dies at hospital, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man awaiting trial on a charge of possession of photographs/sexual performance by a child died at a hospital while in police custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

Scott Allan Stormes, 66, “reportedly suffered from several on-going medical issues,” JSO said in a news release.

JSO said Stormes was originally arrested in October 2022. Before his death on Monday night, he was admitted to the hospital in June.

Stormes had been taken to the hospital “for medical services on several occasions,” while in custody, JSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

When looking at Stormes’ past history, police said they “have not located any use of force or physical incidents involving other inmates.”

JSO said it is waiting for a final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office on Stormes’ cause of death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.