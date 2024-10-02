Insured losses from Hurricane Helene in Florida surpass $500 million as claims continue to mount

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Helene in Florida have surpassed $500 million, with over 48,000 claims filed as of Monday.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation reports that the estimated losses now total $507.5 million, a sharp rise from the previous day’s figure of $434.7 million. Most of these claims—over 24,800—are related to residential property damage, while others involve losses to autos and commercial properties.

Despite the mounting claims, only about 5% have been closed, with around 2,500 resolved (about half with payments made to policyholders).

Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm at landfall, caused widespread destruction along Florida’s Big Bend area and continued to inflict damage as it moved into North Florida and Georgia. The storm brought powerful winds, storm surges, and flooding, especially along the Gulf Coast, before weakening as it traveled further inland

