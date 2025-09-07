IRONMAN to hold inaugural Jacksonville triathlon in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new full-distance IRONMAN triathlon is making its way to the River City, adding to a lengthy list of events for local athletes.

The IRONMAN Jacksonville triathlon will hold its inaugural event on May 16, 2026.

IRONMAN triathlon Jacksonville Photo: IRONMAN Jacksonville (IRONMAN)

“Jacksonville’s southern charm, welcoming community, and beautiful weather offer the perfect location to bring a new IRONMAN event early in the year,” said Todd Fitzgerald, Regional Director for IRONMAN. “As one of the largest cities by land area in the contiguous United States, Jacksonville offers the ideal space to host an event this size.”

The triathlon will begin with a 2.4-mile swim in the St. Johns River, followed by a 112-mile bike course that loops through Downtown Jacksonville and Nassau County, before concluding with a 13.1-mile run through Downtown Jacksonville and along the Riverwalk.

General registration for the Jacksonville triathlon opens on September 22, 2025. Once open, athletes can register online here.

Participants will also have the chance to qualify for slots at the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Mayor Donna Deegan celebrated the event’s announcement, which Visit Jacksonville described as a significant milestone for the city.

“Hosting an event of IRONMAN’s caliber will provide transformative benefits to our community—generating significant economic impact, increasing Jacksonville’s global visibility, and inspiring residents of all ages to embrace active and healthy lifestyles," said Mayor Deegan.

