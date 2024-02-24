IRS Saturday: Special hours for face-to-face help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As part of a continuing effort to improve service this tax season, the Internal Revenue Service tis holding special Saturday hours at several taxpayer assistance centers across Florida from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointments required.

Jacksonville’s residents can get help at 400 West Bay Street.

“We are laser focused on delivering the best service possible for taxpayers. These Saturday hours are designed to help those with busy weekday work schedules get the help they need at a time more convenient for them,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Funding from the Inflation Reduction Act has enabled us to expand our services, tools and resources for hard-working taxpayers, including these special Saturday openings.”

The IRS encourages everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to the Florida office. They may even find an online resource, such as the Interactive Tax Assistant tool, to answer their question or resolve their tax concern and avoid traveling to an office.

At TACs, people receive in-person help from IRS employees. Ordinarily, these centers are only open Monday through Friday, with appointments normally needed. However, during these Saturday hours, people can walk-in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. To make an appointment during regular hours, call 844-545-5640.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Individuals should bring the following documents when they visit these offices:

Current government-issued photo identification.

Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

For identity verification services, taxpayers will need two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address.

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Another option for people to get face-to-face help outside of a TAC’s normal operating hours is to visit before or after regular operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many TACs around the country have extended their office hours on these days until April 16. To see if a nearby TAC is offering the added hours, view its listing at IRS.gov/taclocator.

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options.

Help is also available using the following services:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Any individual or family whose adjusted gross income (AGI) was $79,000 or less in 2023 can use IRS Free File’s Guided Tax Software at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form. You should know how to prepare your own tax return using form instructions and IRS publications, if needed. Anyone, regardless of income, can use the forms. They are a free option for those whose AGI is greater than $79,000.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

The Direct File pilot gives eligible taxpayers a new choice to file their 2023 federal tax returns online, for free, directly with the IRS. It will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March. Find more about Direct File pilot eligibility, scope and the 12 participating states on Direct File.

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

