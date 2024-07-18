'It definitely ramps up:' Local Fire Rescue departments see an increase in heat-related illness call

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — With summer in full swing, our First Alert Weather team has seen some above-average temperatures making the hot days feel hotter. This summer has been two degrees above average for June and July, so far.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This time of the year, we -- it definitely ramps up. You know it starts getting warm outside,” Battalion Chief Ben Alvers said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He works for Clay County Fire Rescue and said the hot weather is keeping his crews busy.

“We’ve seen a few more [calls] this year than what we have in the past,” Chief Alvers said. “We bring in extra crews to kind of mitigate that issue.”

In 2023, Clay County Fire Rescue had 70 heat-related illness calls. So far this year, it’s had 52.

St Johns County Fire Rescue is also noticing an uptick. There were 40 calls in 2023. While it’s just 14 so far this year, their spokesperson said calls “seem to have ramped up over the last week with the weather.”

RELATED: Cooling centers across Jacksonville to help people get relief in the heat

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department could not comment on calls for this week. But, in 2023 it had 240 heat/cold related calls, and 113 calls this year, as of last week.

UF Health said it had 22 cases of heat-related illnesses in its emergency room this year, 18 of those were just in June and July. Last year, it had a 58 total.

Chief Alvers said they’re mainly getting calls for road crews who are out in the hot sun all day.

“If we need to cool them down quickly, we’ll put ice packs like armpits, groin area,” Chief Alvers said. “Try to cool ‘em down. We’ll start an IV. Start fluids on them.”

RELATED: City of Jacksonville unveils 2024 ‘Stay Cool Jax’ plan to combat heat

He said some early warning signs of heat-caused health problems include sweating, cramps and increased heart rate.

“Any change in mental status, that’s when you definitely pull those people out,” Chief Alvers said. “Pull them off whatever, and then you call us.”

It’s important to hydrate. Know your limitations, and listen to your body.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.