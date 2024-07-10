‘It is saving money:’ New garbage system meant to cut costs in Clay County, but some neighbors have concerns

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — New trash cans are coming to Clay County families as commissioners are looking for a more ‘cost-effective’ system.

“We went out early in the year for bids,” Assistant County Manager Charlie Latham said.

It’s switching from Waste Management to FCC Environmental Services, starting October 1st.

“This [FCC Environmental] came back as the most favorable priced and functional system,” Latham said. “We’re going from a manual system where the hauler would have to have people on the back of the truck to throw garbage. [Moving] to an automated system. which is one driver in the truck. He operates an arm that grabs a container, throws it in the back.”

That means your old trash can won’t work with the new system. The county is distributing 75,000 new bins starting July 29. This does not impact Orange Park or Green Cove Springs residents. The distribution will take between seven and eight weeks.

Families will receive one 95-gallon trash can. Additional trash bins can be purchased down the road for a fee.

“We’re not gonna entertain any requests for additional cans or smaller cans until November 1,” Latham said.

Clay County teacher and mother, Shannon Hube, is not thrilled about the fee for an extra can or the wait time to get one.

“We have one 96-gallon can and then two of the 65s. There are some weeks that we put all of them out,” Hube said “We have four kids living at home and then three adults.”

The cost breakdown for the taxpayer is $262 for the curbside collection and a disposal fee of $96, totaling $358 for the year, according to a Clay County spokesperson. Previously the cost was $324 total.

County commissioners who picked the new company said it will be more cost-effective in the long run, during its ten-year contract versus the previous company, Waste Management.

“It is saving money, yes,” Latham said. “If we kept the same services, we would have paid substantially more.”

For those who may need a second or third garbage bin, there’s talks of adding a usage fee each time you put it curbside but that still has not been finalized.

“I’m really hoping the county commissioners think about this and kind of redo it,” Hube said.

You can place overflow bags under 40 pounds next to your bin, but it must have the proper sticker on it. Stickers will be on sale at local stores, like Winn-Dixie, ACE Hardware, and Dollar General for $4 each.

If you have any questions or concerns, email askclay@claycountygov.com. Additional information can be found here.

