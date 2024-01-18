‘It’s been relentless:’ Jacksonville TikTok star said she’s being stalked by local man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A viral TikTok artist said she’s being stalked and not even an injunction is stopping her alleged stalker from harassing her online.

Well-known on social media as ‘HelHathFury’, Helena is a horror film enthusiast who shares her reviews online for scary movies. However, her social media content changed when she got a disturbing message from a man who she gave her Instagram handle to.

“He messaged me on Instagram asking if he could pay me to watch him strip,” Helena said. “I said no very colorfully, and told him to never contact me again. That’s where I expected the contact to end.”

She ended up filing several police reports and a stalking injunction which was granted by a Duval County judge.

“Since then, it’s been relentless,” Helena said. “I’ve blocked his accounts and he continues to make more and he’s left over a 100 comments. We’ve been in and out of court four times.”

Helena provided records from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office showing he violated the injunction.

“I do have a large following of 18 to 24 year old women, and there isn’t a handbook for how to handle aggressive men on the street,” Helena said.

She made a Tiktok trying to educate women on what to do in these situations, but the man who originally sent her these messages began harassing her even more, Helena explained. He also is using several different aliases online.

“I think we as victims blame ourselves a lot, and we’re taught to blame ourselves a lot,” Helena said. “At the end of the day, it’s not my fault that he got there in his mind.”

He has not been charged with a crime which is why we are not naming him. However, there is an open protective order. Helena hopes that the law starts to catch up with technology as platforms, like TikTok, evolve. She said sometimes cyberstalking can be harder to prove.

She encourages people to take diligent records and report any incidents to police.

If you’ve been a victim, you can reach out to the VictimConnect Helpline at 855-484-2846.

