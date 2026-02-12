‘It’s just tragic’: Dead ducks floating at Riverside Park pond 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What is usually a calm morning for nature lovers at Riverside Park took a disturbing turn this week after park-goers discovered several dead ducks floating in the local pond.

On Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Parks and Recreation workers were seen wading into the water, but they weren’t there for a rescue. Instead, crews spent the morning fishing out the carcasses of three ducks that had reportedly been floating in the pond for a few days.

Zen Miller, a regular visitor who frequents the park for yoga and enjoys nature, was among those who witnessed the aftermath.

“It’s just tragic,” Miller said. “I don’t know what the reason is, if it’s just the cold weather, or if they’ve been poisoned, or what.”

Other visitors, like Kenz Thompson, initially hoped the city’s presence meant help was on the way for a struggling animal. “We saw some guys sort of fishing for something, we thought maybe a duck was hurt,” Thompson said.

While social media posts regarding the deceased birds began circulating earlier this week, the city’s response has been limited. In an email statement, city officials said in an email:

“Our Parks team picked up the dead animals and disposed of them... Our process is to report the incident to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the state agency takes it from there. It is possible that these animals passed through the recent cold snap. It’s not a common occurrence.”

The FWC is the lead agency responsible for investigating wildlife fatalities. As of Wednesday afternoon, they have not yet responded to requests for an interview regarding the specific cause of death.

For first-time visitors like Laci Hill, the scene was a heartbreaking introduction to the park.

“You just hate to see so many little ducks... kids come here, and you don’t want to see a duck be fished out of a pond,” Hill said.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation among locals regarding the cleanliness of the habitat. Frequent park-goers are calling for better maintenance of the water and more consistent oversight of the resident wildlife.

“I definitely think these ducks could have much cleaner and serious care,” Thompson noted. “I know their waters tend to be very littered.”

We reached out to FWC about the ducks and have not heard back yet.

