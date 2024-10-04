‘It’s one day at a time:’ Ware County seeing signs of recovery but faces a long road ahead

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Ware County, Georgia is still in the early stages of recovery after taking a serious hit from Hurricane Helene eight days ago.

Local officials provided an update on the recovery efforts Friday afternoon.

Army veteran Rosa Harmon and her three children have been without power since Hurricane Helene tore through Ware County, Georgia last Thursday.

They’ve been staying in hotels on their own dime and are running out of money.

“It’s really had an impact mentally, emotionally, on my kids, myself,” said Harmon.

Harmon is among more than 5,000 Ware County utility customers who are still without power.

That figure also includes Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James.

“The North and the Westside that need to be taken care of, but we’re grateful for the work that has been done,” said James.

Power restoration in some parts of the county could still be weeks away, but the mayor noted there are some positive signs of progress in the recovery effort.

Over the past eight days, more than 170 downed trees have been removed and power has been restored to more than half of the county’s 17,600 customers.

Debris removal also just officially began Thursday and will likely continue for the next two months.

“To the people of our community, stay resilient, stay strong and we will come out of this together,” said James.

Harmon told Action News Jax Georgia Power estimated her power may come back on as early as Saturday, which is some good news, in a week full of struggle.

But she’s worried her financial situation will linger well after the lights come back on.

“I’ve tried to get assistance from FEMA. They’ve denied me,” said Harmon. “So, it’s one day at a time from here.”

