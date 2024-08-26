‘It’s unrealistic:’ JEA tracks internal credit score, adds new deposits for late payments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville single mother of three recently lost her job and is falling behind on her utility bill.

She was struggling to catch up and then realized a surprise new deposit on her JEA bill made payoff nearly impossible.

Jessica Hughes’ steady income is gone after her job working for a mortgage broker fell victim to the economy.

“It has affected my daily life with my children, my family, and my friends. I don’t talk to anyone anymore because I don’t have the energy,” Hughes said.

Read: Nocatee neighbors dealing with dead grass after JEA warned of low reclaimed water reserves

An already overwhelming utility bill is now digging even deeper into Hughes’ wallet after she noticed an unexpected new deposit for $550, which brought her total due at the end of the month to more than $1,200. She said she’s never missed payments, but some have been late.

“I walk around with a smile on my face. Nobody knows. But it’s hard,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax discovered the charge is based on JEA’s internal credit score. The utility starts customers at 1,000 points but dings customers for infractions. In Hughes’ case, a representative said she had two returned checks for insufficient funds and a disconnect of service.

Once the score drops below 700, JEA told Action News Jax that a new deposit that’s equal to two times your average utility bill will be added to an account. Once the score rises past a certain number, the deposit will be returned.

“It’s unrealistic for someone in my shoes right now. Or anyone living paycheck to paycheck,” Hughes said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JEA said it does offer payment plans, which are short-term extensions or payment arrangements which break up the deposit into equal installments on the monthly bill. The utility said it also works to provide information on community resources to connect customers with assistance.

In Hughes’ case, someone ended up making a guest payment to help cover the cost. If you know someone struggling, you can also make a guest payment by searching a customer’s name and address.

“Everyone is struggling right now, so I want everyone to know they’re not alone,” Hughes said. “Keep going because it will eventually be OK.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.