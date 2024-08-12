Jacksonville activates heat emergency plan on Monday as city pools change schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville activated its heat emergency plan on Mon., Aug. 12, as it was the fourth consecutive day a heat advisory was issued for Duval County. A Heat Advisory is declared when the maximum heat index is expected to be between 108 and 112 degrees.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cooling Centers were made available at various COJ facilities, including:

All COJ Public Libraries.

COJ Community Centers.

COJ Splashpads.

The city also announced all city pools are now closed on weekdays because of school is back in session. The new city pool hours through Sept. 2, 2024, are Saturdays 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The city said free transportation to cooling centers are provided by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JHA) on designated Heat Emergency days. Riders must tell bus drivers that they are traveling to a cooling center to receive free fare.

For additional information, including locations and hours, visit jacksonville.gov/staycooljax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.