Jacksonville announces public/private partnership with Pinnacle Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan recently announced the city’s new public/private partnership with Pinnacle Bank.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, Pinnacle Financial Partners will provide short-term financing to commercial property owners withing the boundaries the Renew Arlington Community Redevelopment Area. Property owners need to be in compliance with the Renew Arlington Zoning Overlay.

“Many property owners have struggled to secure short-term financing due to perceived risk factors and the availability of short-term cash,” the release said.

“This program is a win-win for the city of Jacksonville and Arlington business owners,” Lauren Huynh, area manager at Pinnacle, said in the release. “It’s an honor to play a role in renewing such an important and historic community.

Pinnacle also donated $10,000 to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department for its Emergency Road Access Teams and $5,000 to the Mayor’s Office Disaster Fund.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.