Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens receives $1 million grant for expansion and conservation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens (JABG) has been awarded a $1 million grant from the River Branch Foundation, marking the largest donation in the organization’s history. This transformative grant will significantly enhance JABG’s efforts in environmental conservation and improving the visitor experience.

“This grant represents a turning point for JABG, and we are incredibly grateful to the River Branch Foundation for their visionary support,” said JABG Executive Director Dana Doody. “With this crucial funding, we are well-positioned to become a leader in environmental education and to serve as a family-friendly green space for all Jacksonville residents to enjoy.”

The grant will support several key initiatives at JABG, including investments in essential maintenance equipment, enhanced visitor accessibility, improved security measures, and the hiring of additional staff. It will also contribute to the sustainability of the organization, with planned enhancements to popular events such as “Glowing Gardens,” JABG’s annual light show.

“The arboretum has gained incredible momentum over the past few years, and it is great to see the support coming from the community,” said District 2 Councilman Mike Gay. “I’m eager to see how the nonprofit organization will continue to progress, especially with this generous support from the River Branch Foundation.”

