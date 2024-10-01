Jacksonville Arboretum expands conservation footprint by 10 Acres via donor funding, land donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens (JABG) has expanded its conservation efforts with the acquisition of 10 additional acres, made possible through donor funding and land donations. This expansion bolsters JABG’s mission of preserving natural spaces and promoting environmental education.

The purchase of eight acres was made possible by contributions from the River Branch Foundation and an anonymous donor, while Rhona and Grover Burgan generously donated an additional two acres of neighboring land.

“It is our honor and privilege to be part of the growth of this amazing organization,” said Rhona Burgan. “The expansion of the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will have a tremendous impact on the beauty and health of our city.”

The newly acquired land, adjacent to the existing 126-acre property, will remain undeveloped, serving as a natural buffer zone and a sanctuary for native species.

“The acquisition of this additional land represents a major step forward for the Jacksonville Arboretum,” said former JABG Board President Kevin Blalock. “We’re so grateful for the amazing support of these donors and for the incredibly generous land donation from the Burgans.”

In addition to this expansion, JABG has plans to improve its infrastructure with upgraded water and sewage systems and the construction of a new admissions building, which aims to enhance the visitor experience.

“It’s amazing to see and be part of the growth of the Arboretum,” said JABG Board President Lindsay Starner. “We would never be able to expand and preserve such natural Floridian greenspace without the help of these giving donors.”

Starner hinted at further developments in 2025, promising exciting future projects for the beloved Jacksonville landmark.

