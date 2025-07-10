Jacksonville Armada advance in playoff opener |FULL GAME

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada are moving on in the National Premier Soccer League playoffs after a 2-1 victory over longtime rival New Orleans on Wednesday night at Edward Waters University.

In a steady rain, the Boys in Blue scored first when Moritz Zettl provided his first goal of the season and did so in highlight fashion.

After teammate Gustavo Marques won a ball at midfield, Moritz let iT fly from 55 yards out, arcing over the Jesters’ goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

New Orleans would fight back to equalize late in the first half as an Armada handball in the box set up Erick Gunera for the game-tying penalty kick, leading to a 1-1 halftime score.

The Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference semifinal would remain tied until the 63rd minute.

Fresh off the bench, Lewis Matton would take the ball from midfield, race past the Jesters’ defenders, and just sneak it by the keeper to retake the lead for Jacksonville. The defense would take it from there, holding on to advance with a 2-1 win.

Jacksonville will be right back at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium on Saturday night to host the Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference Championship game against Naples United FC at 7 pm. It’ll be a chance at revenge for the Fleet as they face the only team to beat them this season.

If you can’t make it out to EWU on Saturday night, that match will stream live on the Action News Jax NOW stream.

